Former principal of the year charged with statutory rape in KC
A former principal of the year from northern Kansas City has been charged with having sex with a high school cheerleader nearly two decades ago. The Kansas City Star reports that 48-year-old Matthew Lindsey, of Oak Grove, was charged Wednesday with two statutory rape counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Nastyho
|5
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Wed
|True
|126
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Wed
|Yon
|6
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jan 10
|Yesman28
|29
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Jan 9
|Guest
|54
|Age to conceal and carry in missouri
|Jan 8
|BretBierle
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Jan 8
|Anthony
|132
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC