First Date Shares the Love & Laughter of Dating at Starlight Indoors 2/3-26

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, Starlight Indoors will share the love of dating in today's world when it stages the modern musical comedy First Date. Things will heat up in the climate-controll Ed Cohen Community Stage House on Feb. 3-26 as audience members join Aaron and Casey on their first date, which just happens to be a blind date, too! What starts as a casual drink at a busy restaurant for blind-date "newbie" Aaron and serial-dater Casey quickly turns into a hilarious, high-stakes dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.