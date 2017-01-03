Female Olathe firefighter files sexual harassment lawsuit
An Olathe firefighter has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that she has been the victim of years of sexual harassment and discrimination. The Kansas City Star reports that Elizabeth Hinton filed lawsuit against the city in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Wed
|Old navy yard
|27
|Why is Kansas City a dangerous city? (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Red Foreman
|40
|mike lampson
|Jan 3
|Beth
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Oxy
|Jan 2
|Catiecat123
|2
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Dec 29
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Dec 28
|Todd
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC