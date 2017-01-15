Expected snowy weather has road crews gearing up
StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman is tracking a storm system that is expected to bring snow to the metro as early as 8 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 8 p.m. and will remain until 9 a.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike lampson
|Tue
|Beth
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Oxy
|Jan 2
|Catiecat123
|2
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Jan 1
|Anonymous
|26
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Dec 29
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Dec 28
|Todd
|6
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 28
|Hahaha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC