Evaluation of Honeywell's KC operation leads to $41.1M bonus
The National Nuclear Security Administration's performance evaluation of operations at the National Security Campus in Kansas City resulted in Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technology receiving a bonus of $41.1 million.
