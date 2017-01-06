Evaluation of Honeywell's KC operatio...

Evaluation of Honeywell's KC operation leads to $41.1M bonus

The National Nuclear Security Administration's performance evaluation of operations at the National Security Campus in Kansas City resulted in Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technology receiving a bonus of $41.1 million.

