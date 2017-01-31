East High School receives $4 million grant
East High School in Kansas City, Missouri recently received news they have been awarded a $4 million School Improvement Grant. Wanting to make changes to the way the curriculum was delivered, East High teachers and staff spent several weeks putting the school improvement grant application together.
