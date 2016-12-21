Cunningham hits 4 3s, scores 24; SC Upstate beats UMKC 84-75

Mike Cunningham made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 24 points and South Carolina Upstate rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Missouri-Kansas City 84-75 on Monday night. Malik Moore added 15 points and nine rebounds while Michael Buchanan had 12 and 12 - his eighth double-double this season and third in the last four games.

