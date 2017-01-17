Copa s profane tirade gets pot convic...

Copa s profane tirade gets pot conviction overturned

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Kansas Court of Appeals has overturned a man's conviction for marijuana dealing after ruling that the arresting officer's profanity-laced interrogation violated his right to remain silent. In an opinion released Friday, an appeals panel ruled 2-1 that Lenexa Police Officer Curtis Weber's tirade could be interpreted as a threat that coerced confessions from Marcus Thiasen Guein Jr. of Kansas City, Mo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 min Well Well 20,775
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) 5 hr BAMBAM 230
Help me find stuff Fri Anonymous 2
Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13) Jan 19 Chris 36
Was Don Harman being bullied? (Dec '11) Jan 18 A Realist 40
mike lampson Jan 18 Joe 3
Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11) Jan 17 I beat your game 37
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC