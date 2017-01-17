Copa s profane tirade gets pot conviction overturned

The Kansas Court of Appeals has overturned a man's conviction for marijuana dealing after ruling that the arresting officer's profanity-laced interrogation violated his right to remain silent. In an opinion released Friday, an appeals panel ruled 2-1 that Lenexa Police Officer Curtis Weber's tirade could be interpreted as a threat that coerced confessions from Marcus Thiasen Guein Jr. of Kansas City, Mo.

