Clean Water Commission still tied on Callaway Farrowing operation
Piglets drink milk from their mother inside the University of Missouri's National Swine Resource and Research Center during an informational tour for the Fulton Sun over the summer. The piglets and their mother were held inside the farrowing room of the building, which sows are placed into before giving birth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14)
|4 hr
|Nastyho
|5
|Brothers Word MC (Sep '11)
|Wed
|True
|126
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Wed
|Yon
|6
|where can I score some h (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Yesman28
|29
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Guest
|54
|Age to conceal and carry in missouri
|Jan 8
|BretBierle
|1
|Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13)
|Jan 8
|Anthony
|132
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC