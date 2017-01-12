Clean Water Commission still tied on ...

Clean Water Commission still tied on Callaway Farrowing operation

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Piglets drink milk from their mother inside the University of Missouri's National Swine Resource and Research Center during an informational tour for the Fulton Sun over the summer. The piglets and their mother were held inside the farrowing room of the building, which sows are placed into before giving birth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
pitbull puppies for sale $200 (Aug '14) 4 hr Nastyho 5
Brothers Word MC (Sep '11) Wed True 126
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Wed Yon 6
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Tue Yesman28 29
Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11) Mon Guest 54
Age to conceal and carry in missouri Jan 8 BretBierle 1
Do hispanic woman like white men? (Jun '13) Jan 8 Anthony 132
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Jackson County was issued at January 12 at 2:21PM CST

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC