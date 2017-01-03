City keeps Wilson on Buescher case

58 min ago Read more: News Tribune

With three weeks remaining in its extended time to answer the appellant's brief, Jefferson City will stick with its outside counsel in the Barbara Buescher building code violation case now pending in the Missouri Court of Appeals for Western Missouri. City counselor Ryan Moehlman said Tuesday he had confidence in Marshall Venable Wilson, the city's attorney of record in the high-profile case.

