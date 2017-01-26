City: Buescher should pay abatement c...

City: Buescher should pay abatement costs

This view is of the rear of several 400 block Capitol Avenue properties included among the blighted ones to be acquired by the Jefferson City Housing Authority. The outside counsel retained by Jefferson City to defend it against accused East Capitol Avenue property owner Barbara J. Buescher beat the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District in Kansas City filing deadline by 88 minutes Thursday, submitting a 39-page brief affirming Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce ruled correctly last May 17. Marshall V. Wilson, writing on behalf of the Berry Wilson Law Firm, responded to the 53-page brief filed Nov. 25 by Buescher attorney Audrey E. Smollen, of the Rosenthal Law Firm.

