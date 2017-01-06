Center for Faith and Service to present MLK Program

Tyrone Flowers guest CMU speaker Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16, on the campus of Central Methodist University in Fayette. A luncheon will be held on the fourth floor of the Inman Student and Community Center, with lunch beginning at 11:45 a.m. and the program, sponsored by CMU's Center for Faith and Service, beginning at noon.

