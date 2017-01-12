Car crashes into building in the Crossroads
Kansas City police are on the scene after a car crashed into a building at 18th and Locust in the Crossroads Monday morning. An officer told me the crash in crossroads involved robbery suspects, we're getting moved back b/c fear of gas leak.
