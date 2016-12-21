American Ninja Warrior Season 9 Comin...

American Ninja Warrior Season 9 Coming to Denver

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

According to the NBC American Ninja Warrior Facebook page, the show will kick off in Los Angeles March 8-9, move on to San Antonio, Daytona, Kansas City, MO, and Cleveland before making one last stop in Denver May 23-24 prior to finals, which will be held in Las Vegas June 18-24. 9NEWS says the Denver episode will be shot overnight in Civic Center Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike lampson 2 hr Beth 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Now_What- 20,767
Oxy 22 hr Catiecat123 2
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Sun Anonymous 26
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Dec 29 kwisdom 61
Karl bowie Dec 28 Todd 6
News Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ... Dec 28 Hahaha 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,546 • Total comments across all topics: 277,564,129

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC