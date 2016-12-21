American Ninja Warrior Season 9 Coming to Denver
According to the NBC American Ninja Warrior Facebook page, the show will kick off in Los Angeles March 8-9, move on to San Antonio, Daytona, Kansas City, MO, and Cleveland before making one last stop in Denver May 23-24 prior to finals, which will be held in Las Vegas June 18-24. 9NEWS says the Denver episode will be shot overnight in Civic Center Park.
