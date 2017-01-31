Amazon to collect 4 percent tax in Missouri
Like many Kansas City brick and mortars, Toy Time , an independently owned toy store at Crown Center , has a hard time competing with online giant, Amazon . "People will come in here and they will see a product and then they will instantly get on their phone and they will Google search it and they will look to see if they can get it cheaper somewhere else," explained Toy Time store manager Kendra Puterbaugh.
