A Prison inmate has been charged in the 2004 killing at a homeless camp

A man already serving time for a murder in a Kansas City homeless camp is now charged in a 2004 killing that left body parts floating in the Missouri River. Jackson County prosecutors on Monday charged 61-year-old Michael Gullett with second-degree murder in the 2004 death of Ryon McDonald at a homeless camp near the Missouri River in Kansas City.

