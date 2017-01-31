A Prison inmate has been charged in the 2004 killing at a homeless camp
A man already serving time for a murder in a Kansas City homeless camp is now charged in a 2004 killing that left body parts floating in the Missouri River. Jackson County prosecutors on Monday charged 61-year-old Michael Gullett with second-degree murder in the 2004 death of Ryon McDonald at a homeless camp near the Missouri River in Kansas City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KZIM-AM Cape Girardeau.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Nottheone
|329
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|38
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|4
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|Jan 27
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|Jan 27
|still_looking28
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 26
|Kimkali25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC