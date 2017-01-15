a He didna t deserve to die this way'...

a He didna t deserve to die this way': College football player shot in Las Vegas

57 min ago Read more: The Washington Post

Richard Nelson, an 18-year-old running back for Missouri State, reportedly was trying to break up a fight involving several women, including his sister, outside a residence when a man opened fire and shot Nelson. He later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

