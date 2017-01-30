A family has searched for a missing woman for months. They keep finding other people's bodies.
Almost every weekend since Jessica Runions disappeared in September, her family and a core group of loved ones have gathered around a map of Kansas City, Mo., and tried to think like a murderer. Where would the last person who saw the 21-year-old woman go to dispose of her body? they ask.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Nottheone
|329
|Drug Dealing on Streets (Aug '13)
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|38
|Help me find stuff
|Jan 28
|Guyfromkc88
|4
|Dog patch Truman rd (Jun '11)
|Jan 27
|Dpg
|5
|Looking for birth family. BM Carmen Marie Young
|Jan 27
|still_looking28
|1
|Looking for stuff
|Jan 26
|Kimkali25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC