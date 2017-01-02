8-Year-Old Stands in Front of Mom as ...

8-Year-Old Stands in Front of Mom as Estranged Husband Knifes Family

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Kansas City police are looking for a man they say broke into his estranged wife's home early Friday morning and seriously injured her and her young daughter with a knife. KCTV reports that officers around 1:45 a.m. responded to Scarritt Avenue and Lawndale Avenue in response to a break-in and cutting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mike lampson 1 hr Beth 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Now_What- 20,767
Oxy 21 hr Catiecat123 2
where can I score some h (Jan '16) Sun Anonymous 26
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Dec 29 kwisdom 61
Karl bowie Dec 28 Todd 6
News Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ... Dec 28 Hahaha 2
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,540 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC