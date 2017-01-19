1917: Lona Theater opens
On Sunday, Aug. 8, 1917, the Sedalia Democrat announced the opening on Thursday, Aug. 12, of "Sedalia's magnificent and pretty amusement place," the Lona Theater. Theater manager W. J. Brill scheduled two performances for the evening, one at 7 p.m. and the other at 9 p.m. The Democrat praised the Lona as one of the "most modern play houses" that would attract the "most pretentious film productions" while at the same time providing entertainment suitable for families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike lampson
|24 min
|Joe
|3
|Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's sentence in Wi...
|7 hr
|Juicez7300
|2
|Gangstalking in Kansas City, MO (Oct '11)
|17 hr
|I beat your game
|37
|Woman: ' - Raytown Romeo' conned me out of $9K ... (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Llcpsc8
|327
|KC shooting victim identified (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Natalia
|2
|Best Place to get laid? (Nov '11)
|Jan 15
|Tinaann
|55
|KC lat
|Jan 14
|KC in latrobe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC