Weatherspoon scores 25, leads Mississippi State over UMKC
Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 25 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to lead Mississippi State to a 77-54 victory over Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night. Weatherspoon was 9 of 15 from the field and 5 of 8 beyond the arc.
