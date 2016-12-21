U.S. Farm Report's Tyne Morgan To Moderate Animal Ag Alliance's 2017 Stakeholders Summit
U.S. FARM REPORT'S TYNE MORGAN TO MODERATE ANIMAL AG ALLIANCE'S 2017 STAKEHOLDERS SUMMIT Dec. 20, 2016 Source: Animal Agriculture Alliance news release Tyne Morgan, host of the longest-running syndicated program focused on agriculture and rural life, will serve as the moderator for the 2017 Stakeholders Summit, the Animal Agriculture Alliance announced today. Early registration is also now open for the Summit, which will be held May 3-4 in Kansas City, Mo.
