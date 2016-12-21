Two men charged with illegal firearm following police chase, collision
Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that two men were charged in federal court today with illegally possessing a firearm following a head-on collision with a police vehicle in a Quik Trip parking lot while attempting to flee from officers. Pruitt, III, 36, and Roy L. House, 38, addresses unknown, were charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lee's Summit Tribune.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Lilroe
|229
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Dec 14
|Marcus
|182
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC