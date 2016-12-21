TKC Breaking and Exclusive News!!! Sh...

TKC Breaking and Exclusive News!!! Show-Me Epic Win for Council Lady...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Tony's Kansas City

After the Hillary Clinton campaign went down in flames this year . . . It was mistakenly believed that Kansas City would be on the outside of Red State Country politics thanks to resoundingly Democratic Party entrenched leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oxy 4 hr Catiecat123 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr nuffing woiks burp 20,765
where can I score some h (Jan '16) 22 hr Anonymous 26
News COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10) Dec 29 kwisdom 61
Karl bowie Dec 28 Todd 6
News Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ... Dec 28 Hahaha 2
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Dec 24 Lilroe 229
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,262 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC