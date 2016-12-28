This dude is raising money to make sure 2016 doesn't get Betty White, too
Actress Betty White smiles after the Hallmark Gospel Choir sang for her birthday at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 20, 2011. Actress Betty White smiles after the Hallmark Gospel Choir sang for her birthday at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 20, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Eye Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|2 hr
|Hahaha
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,748
|Karl bowie
|Dec 26
|Gene
|5
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Lilroe
|229
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC