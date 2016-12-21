Postal workers gear up for busiest sh...

Postal workers gear up for busiest shipping day

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: NBC Action News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Time is running out to get your gifts and holiday cards sent by Christmas and Hanukkah -- that's why Monday is the busiest shipping day of the year for USPS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) 47 min Lilroe 229
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Dudley 20,741
News Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ... Dec 21 Solarman 1
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
$20 or under gifts Dec 15 gay elf 4
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Dec 15 tobey 4
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) Dec 14 Marcus 182
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,114

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC