Orange EV Says Its Terminal Trucks Are Eligible for Vouchers
Orange EV said after three new approvals all of its electric terminal trucks are now eligible for California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project intended to provide large point-of-sale discounts for qualified technologies that improve air quality. However, the state program's current funding has been exhausted and voucher requests will be placed on a waiting list, according to posting on the program's website in late December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|COURT UPHOLDS TED WHITE JUDGMENT: Lee's Summit ... (May '10)
|Thu
|kwisdom
|61
|Karl bowie
|Wed
|Todd
|6
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Wed
|Hahaha
|2
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Lilroe
|229
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC