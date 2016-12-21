Orange EV Says Its Terminal Trucks Are Eligible for Vouchers

Orange EV said after three new approvals all of its electric terminal trucks are now eligible for California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project intended to provide large point-of-sale discounts for qualified technologies that improve air quality. However, the state program's current funding has been exhausted and voucher requests will be placed on a waiting list, according to posting on the program's website in late December.

