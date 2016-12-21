Nat'l WWI Museum to undergo $6.4 mill...

Nat'l WWI Museum to undergo $6.4 million upgrade

The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City is set to undergo about $6.4 million in upgrades that will include a new exhibit gallery. The museum, which opened in 2006, is planning to renovate empty space at the site to house the first of a planned series of traveling exhibits about the war on loan from governments and museums around the world.

