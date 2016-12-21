Murder suspect Leslie Reed captured i...

Murder suspect Leslie Reed captured in 1938

On Aug. 5, 1938, both the Sedalia Democrat and the Sedalia Capital reported, with gruesome detail, the shooting of Ed Williams by Leslie Reed and Williams' death in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. The press reported that Reed fled after the shooting and his whereabouts were unknown. On Aug. 11, after a lengthy manhunt, the papers reported on Reed's capture.

