MET to Present Regional Premiere of Anna Zeigler's PHOTOGRAPH 51

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler , with previews January 19th and January 20th, press night on January 21st, and a run through January 28th, 2017. Directed by Karen Paisley, the production will feature Amy Attaway, Robert Gibby Brand , R.H. Wilhoit, John Cleary, Jordan Fox , and Coleman Crenshaw.

