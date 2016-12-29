MET to Present Regional Premiere of Anna Zeigler's PHOTOGRAPH 51
Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre presents the Regional Premiere of Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler , with previews January 19th and January 20th, press night on January 21st, and a run through January 28th, 2017. Directed by Karen Paisley, the production will feature Amy Attaway, Robert Gibby Brand , R.H. Wilhoit, John Cleary, Jordan Fox , and Coleman Crenshaw.
