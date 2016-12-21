KC's Murray's Ice Cream closing for good
Earlier Thursday morning when 41 Action News called Murray's Homemade Ice Cream in Westport, the voicemail greeting said doors closed December 4 and would reopen in March. But by Thursday afternoon, the greeting had been deleted and the Murray's neon sign had been taken down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Lilroe
|229
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Dec 14
|Marcus
|182
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC