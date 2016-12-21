KC man beaten, neighbor shot during robbery
The owner of a popular Kansas City barbeque restaurant, LC's Barbeque , was robbed and beaten outside of his home in KCMO. . @kcpolice are investigating after a man is beaten and robbed outside his home.
