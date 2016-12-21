KC man beaten, neighbor shot during r...

KC man beaten, neighbor shot during robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: NBC Action News

The owner of a popular Kansas City barbeque restaurant, LC's Barbeque , was robbed and beaten outside of his home in KCMO. . @kcpolice are investigating after a man is beaten and robbed outside his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
Karl bowie Mon Gene 5
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Dec 24 Lilroe 229
News Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ... Dec 21 Solarman 1
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
$20 or under gifts Dec 15 gay elf 4
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Dec 15 tobey 4
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,953 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,561

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC