Kansas City, Missouri, spends $7 mill...

Kansas City, Missouri, spends $7 million to redevelop Jazz District

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved spending $7 million to redevelop the Jazz District on the 18th and Vine Street area, a report by Fox4 KC says . Newer buildings without historical significance that have been condemned, such as one built in the 1970s that most recently housed the Black Chamber of Commerce, will be torn down, while other buildings with historical significance that need greater repair are being stabilized, the report says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) 52 min Lilroe 229
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr Dudley 20,741
News Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ... Dec 21 Solarman 1
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
$20 or under gifts Dec 15 gay elf 4
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Dec 15 tobey 4
News Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10) Dec 14 Marcus 182
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,197

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC