Kansas City, Missouri, spends $7 million to redevelop Jazz District

Kansas City, Missouri, city council approved spending $7 million to redevelop the Jazz District on the 18th and Vine Street area, a report by Fox4 KC says . Newer buildings without historical significance that have been condemned, such as one built in the 1970s that most recently housed the Black Chamber of Commerce, will be torn down, while other buildings with historical significance that need greater repair are being stabilized, the report says.

