Kansas City man pleads guilty in Ray County felony spree
A Kansas City, Mo., man has pleaded guilty to committing seven felony crimes in April 2015 over a two-day period when he helped steal a vehicle, attempted to enter a man's home using a stolen gun and almost hit a police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee. Jimmy Lee Garner III, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to committing burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, possessing meth, resisting arrest, unlawfully possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Karl bowie
|Mon
|Gene
|5
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Lilroe
|229
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC