Kansas City man pleads guilty in Ray County felony spree

A Kansas City, Mo., man has pleaded guilty to committing seven felony crimes in April 2015 over a two-day period when he helped steal a vehicle, attempted to enter a man's home using a stolen gun and almost hit a police officer with a vehicle while attempting to flee. Jimmy Lee Garner III, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 14 to committing burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing, possessing meth, resisting arrest, unlawfully possessing a firearm and receiving stolen property.

