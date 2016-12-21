Kansas City International Airport Passenger Flow, Up in November
Kansas City, Mo - infoZine - The City of Kansas City, MO Aviation Department reports that 926,293 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport's gates in November, a 6.6 percent increase from November 2015. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 10,144,305, up 5.4 percent.
