Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in military prison
Kansas City, Mo. a A Kansas federal judge has lifted a stay of execution for a former soldier sentenced to death for two killings and a series of rapes, inching the man closer to becoming the military's first death sentence carried out in more than a half century.
