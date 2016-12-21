Group on the front lines, helping KC's homeless
A Kansas City organization called Taking it to the Streets has helped 41 people get off and stay off the streets in the last 2 1/2 years. The founder of the organization, Scott Lamaster, hits the road three to four times a week to pass out food and other dignity items to those in need.
