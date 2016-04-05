Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM lays off shift in Detroit
Ford Motor Co will close its Kansas City, Missouri pickup truck and van plant for a week in early January to match production and demand, the automaker said on Tuesday. A Ford logo is pictured at a store of the automaker, in Mexico City, Mexico, April 5, 2016.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
"The plant makes F-150 pickup trucks and Ford Transit vans. Ford also closed the Kansas City plant for a week a couple of months ago."
The best selling truck in America still isn't selling enough. Perhaps they should bring out an F-150 with the Lion Diesel.
"Later on Monday, GM also said that in March it will lay off about 1,300 plant workers and cut the second shift at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant. The plant makes the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid, and three sedans: the Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac CT6 and Buick LaCrosse."
First it was shutdowns due to oversupply, now it's layoffs. Could it be with all of these all electric car startups, that there are so many options for buyers, the good old standard model just doesn't get it anymore?
