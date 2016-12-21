Financial New Year's resolutions to k...

Financial New Year's resolutions to keep in mind

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Newsday

If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
Karl bowie Mon Gene 5
Missing Links MC (Oct '10) Dec 24 Lilroe 229
News Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ... Dec 21 Solarman 1
News 18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour... Dec 17 doyle 9
$20 or under gifts Dec 15 gay elf 4
Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas Dec 15 tobey 4
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,016 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,562

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC