City seeks extension in Buescher case
The Jefferson City v. Barbara J. Buescher building code violation case continues to work its way through the courts 18 months after it was first filed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Karl bowie
|20 hr
|Gene
|5
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Lilroe
|229
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC