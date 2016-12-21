Cirque Du Soleil Ovo comes to Kansas City
"It's actually the story of a colony of insects living peacefully, calmy all together, and one day there's this funky fly, we like to call the stranger from New York kind of, that is different from everyone else," Cirque de Soleil publicist, Nicolas Chabot said. "He's a stranger so everyone's kind of wondering who he is and he falls in love with a ladybug."
