Boy whose story captured hearts in 2000 is now headed to college
A boy whose battle with a rare condition inspired so many in Kansas City to donate to his cause, is now weighing his lofty ambitions as he prepares for college . "Brenden Hill is one of those little guys who immediately captures your eye," said WDAF-TV reporter Meryl Lin McKean, who met Brenden when he was just a toddler.
