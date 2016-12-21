Amtrak ridership down for 2016
Although ridership numbers were down in fiscal year 2016, Missouri Department of Transportation officials are optimistic things are looking up for the state's two cross-state Amtrak passenger trains. For the fiscal year that ended in June, figures show 172,032 people rode Amtrak on the Missouri River Route.
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|TOXIC COPS
|20,747
|Karl bowie
|Mon
|Gene
|5
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|Dec 24
|Lilroe
|229
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
