Airborne 12.30.16: Delta Drops 787s, Zenith Building At Sebring, Drone Shooting
It looks like Boeing has taken a bit of a hit as Delta Air Lines has reached an agreement with the airplane builder to cancel an order placed for 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that Delta assumed in 2008 as part of its merger with Northwest Airlines. While specific terms of the agreement are not disclosed, Delta will continue to take delivery of new 737-900ER aircraft through 2019 as two orders totaling 120 of the narrowbody jets are fulfilled.
