a oeTurboa Recharged! Judas Priest Releasing Expanded Version of 1986 Album in February
Judas Priest will release an expanded three-CD edition of its 10th studio album, 1986's Turbo , on February 3, 2017 . The reissue, dubbed Turbo 30 in honor of the record's 30th anniversary, will feature a newly-remastered version of the original album, as well as a previously unreleased live performance captured during the heavy metal legends' '86 "Fuel for Life" tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Kansas City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Links MC (Oct '10)
|52 min
|Lilroe
|229
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Ford shutting Kansas City plant for a week, GM ...
|Dec 21
|Solarman
|1
|18-year-old accused in deadly southeast Missour...
|Dec 17
|doyle
|9
|$20 or under gifts
|Dec 15
|gay elf
|4
|Who can help with some h in Olathe kansas
|Dec 15
|tobey
|4
|Contact the FOX 4 Problem Solvers (Apr '10)
|Dec 14
|Marcus
|182
Find what you want!
Search Kansas City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC