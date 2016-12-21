a oeTurboa Recharged! Judas Priest Releasing Expanded Version of 1986 Album in February

Judas Priest will release an expanded three-CD edition of its 10th studio album, 1986's Turbo , on February 3, 2017 . The reissue, dubbed Turbo 30 in honor of the record's 30th anniversary, will feature a newly-remastered version of the original album, as well as a previously unreleased live performance captured during the heavy metal legends' '86 "Fuel for Life" tour.

