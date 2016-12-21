$2.5M in alleged methamphetamine seized at bridge in Hidalgo
A 26-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge after an alleged attempt to evade federal inspection while allegedly concealing $2.5 million in methamphetamine in her vehicle, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. "Our officers are always vigilant and prepared to respond to these type of situations, they are our nations' front line," said Port Director Efrain Solis Jr., Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the news release.
