Three Tulsa Men Murdered In Kansas City Saturday Night

Seven people - including three Tulsans - were murdered in Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri over the weekend, according to CBS-affiliate KCTV5. John W. Waldon and Andre L. Barnes were killed Saturday night at 28th and Myrtle.

