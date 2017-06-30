Three Tulsa Men Murdered In Kansas City Saturday Night
Seven people - including three Tulsans - were murdered in Kansas City, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri over the weekend, according to CBS-affiliate KCTV5. John W. Waldon and Andre L. Barnes were killed Saturday night at 28th and Myrtle.
