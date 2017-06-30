The Kansas City Sunday News Link Stroll

This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association President Leslie Caplan to talk about the positive momentum of the neighborhood; the association's upcoming marquee events, and how interested neighbors can gets involved with them; the Kansas City Museum's plans to add more parking; and the Independence Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements Study. Kansas City, KS - A Wyandotte County deputy faces felony charges for stealing money intended for the Sheriff's office, according to the county prosecutor.

