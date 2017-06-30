The Kansas City Sunday News Link Stroll

The Kansas City Sunday News Link Stroll

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Tony's Kansas City

This week on the Northeast Newscast, managing editor Paul Thompson sits down with Scarritt Renaissance Neighborhood Association President Leslie Caplan to talk about the positive momentum of the neighborhood; the association's upcoming marquee events, and how interested neighbors can gets involved with them; the Kansas City Museum's plans to add more parking; and the Independence Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements Study. Kansas City, KS - A Wyandotte County deputy faces felony charges for stealing money intended for the Sheriff's office, according to the county prosecutor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All about Overland Park 3 hr Blessingxfour 1
skype sex (Jul '16) 15 hr latty 25
Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta... Jun 29 horriblemistake 1
avoid Kirk Berggren Jun 28 CRASHPAD OWNER 1
new to kc looking for clear Jun 24 Druggie 2
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May '17 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,604 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC