State legislation closes pool's water slide
The closing of Chanute's water slide was because of state legislation that stemmed from a fatal accident in Kansas City last year. Chanute Parks Director Todd Newman told the Parks Advisory Board at its monthly meeting Thursday evening that the local water slide closed Saturday, along with all others more than 15 feet high in the state.
