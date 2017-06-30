School districts argue Kansas needs t...

School districts argue Kansas needs to boost aid up to $1.5B

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

School districts suing Kansas over education funding argue that an increase approved by legislators this year is as much as $1.5 billion short of what's needed for the next school year and are asking the state Supreme Court to order lawmakers to provide more money by Sept. 1. The four local districts' attorneys detailed their objections to a new school finance law in written arguments filed ahead of a Supreme Court hearing July 18. The new law phases in a $293 million increase in aid to public schools over two years and will remain in effect while the justices review it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All about Overland Park Jul 3 Blessingxfour 1
skype sex (Jul '16) Jul 3 latty 25
Skip the 'retreat' properties in KC, cult is ta... Jun 29 horriblemistake 1
avoid Kirk Berggren Jun 28 CRASHPAD OWNER 1
new to kc looking for clear Jun 24 Druggie 2
Gay white man looking for Gay latina Man. (Nov '16) May '17 Bobbie Huckaby 3
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
See all Kansas City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas City Forum Now

Kansas City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kansas City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kansas City, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC